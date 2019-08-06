Capital International LTD Raised Netapp (NTAP) Holding by $565,800; Stock Declined; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Lifted Its Domtar (UFS) Holding by $24.25 Million

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 230.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 11,757 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $815,000, up from 3,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $45.75. About 249,735 shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to NetApp on March 13 for “Push-based piggyback system for source-driven logical replication i; 29/03/2018 – NetApp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Rev $1.36B-$1.46B; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Webcast; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 6186.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 494,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.89% . The hedge fund held 502,942 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.97 million, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.97. About 40,234 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q Net $54M; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the; 24/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Ashdown Elementary School for New Books; 13/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to CG Johnson Elementary School for New Books; 28/03/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Kimball Elementary School for New Books; 22/03/2018 – Domtar Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 13/03/2018 – U.S. finds Canada groundwood paper dumped, sets duties; 08/03/2018 Domtar Improves the Paper Trail, Providing Increased Supply Chain Transparency for Pulp and Paper Products; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 2.57M shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $14.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New by 249,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS).

More notable recent Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Domtar Corporation: A Solid Income And Capital Appreciation Play – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 3, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Domtar Corp (UFS) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Domtar Personal Care Launches Attends® Premier â€“ the Most Absorbent and Softest Products Ever Produced by Attends® – Business Wire” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Domtar Is Once Again Priced For Failure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2018.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $580,733 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold UFS shares while 79 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 57.92 million shares or 1.77% more from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 36,689 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 3,009 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Associate invested 0% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Cornercap Counsel stated it has 42,455 shares. California-based Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research has invested 0.06% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Sg Americas Securities Lc owns 0.01% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 15,928 shares. Hl Fincl Serv Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Prudential Public Limited Company accumulated 67,079 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 103,896 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Pictet Asset Management Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). The Illinois-based Fairpointe Cap Limited Co has invested 2.67% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). 27,600 were reported by Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale Sa On Adr (NYSE:VALE) by 52,824 shares to 280,105 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,661 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CME).