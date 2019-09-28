Capital International LTD Raised Mondelez International (MDLZ) Position by $1.17 Million as Stock Value Rose; Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder Riverhead Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $4.84 Million

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 72.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 22,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 52,503 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83 million, up from 30,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 6.38M shares traded or 12.63% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 79,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 209,128 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.76 million, down from 288,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.9. About 4.09M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR, AUSTRALIA AGREEMENT INCLUDES CONCEPT FOR DEVELOPING GREATER SUNRISE GAS FIELD IN TIMOR SEA; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO-PDVSA DISPUTE RISKS LEAVING ISLA REFINERY WITHOUT ENOUGH CRUDE TO OPERATE- PRIME MINISTER; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘NOT CLOSE’ TO RECOUPING $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 16/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT REMAINS IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH CARIBBEAN PARTNERS TO REDUCE RISK OF OIL SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS – SPOKESMAN; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO FACES ‘POTENTIAL CRISIS’ FROM LEGAL DISPUTE BETWEEN CONOCO AND VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Recommends Rejection of Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA -CEO; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – NATIONAL OFFSHORE PETROLEUM SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY HAS ACCEPTED THE JOINT VENTURE’S PROJECT PROPOSAL; 08/05/2018 – Venezuela’s PDVSA diverts crude tanker from Curacao -shipper, data

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru invested in 6,000 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Colony Grp Inc Lc reported 14,649 shares. Huber Capital Limited Company reported 0.25% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Hightower Lta invested in 18,306 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Co stated it has 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Merian Glob (Uk) Limited invested in 1.49% or 2.40M shares. American Century Cos reported 737,115 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.24% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 192,149 shares. South Street Lc accumulated 147,950 shares. Mirae Asset Global Company Ltd reported 86,308 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Marietta Inv Lc invested in 5,984 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cypress Mgmt (Wy) holds 0.09% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 20,012 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 33,858 shares.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 17,650 shares to 38,169 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 7,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11B for 14.48 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Oil Company Is Pounding the Table That Its Stock Is Cheap – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Wall Street Is Bullish on These Oil Stocks Following Crude’s Recent Bounce – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips upgraded at UBS as good bet to ride out oil price volatility – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oil Stocks Got Crushed in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Assocs invested in 162,435 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 1.62M are held by Mackenzie Fincl. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 1,400 shares. 49,703 were accumulated by First Commercial Bank. Signaturefd Ltd holds 20,330 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Nomura Asset Limited accumulated 417,795 shares or 0.22% of the stock. South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,636 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. New England Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 16.31 million are held by Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation. Washington-based Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 580,195 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt holds 27,601 shares.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $420.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 9,605 shares to 12,863 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,116 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CME).