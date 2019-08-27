Capital International LTD Raised Crown Castle Intl (Reit) (CCI) Holding; Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Cut United Rentals (URI) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) (CCI) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 103,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22 million, up from 96,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $148.48. About 217,595 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in United Rentals (URI) by 83.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 84,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 16,622 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 101,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in United Rentals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $106.76. About 118,801 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) by 18,700 shares to 88,060 shares, valued at $14.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,661 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.92M for 4.65 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.