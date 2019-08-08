Capital International LTD Position in Crown Castle Intl (Reit) (CCI) Lifted by $914,400; Dean Investment Associates Increases Holding in Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 29,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 244,317 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89 million, up from 214,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.14. About 1.58M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: WILL ALWAYS TAKE INTO ACCOUNT ANY INTERNATIONAL TRADE AGREEMENTS TO ENSURE ANY AID WOULD BE LEGAL; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada To Work With Bd to Seek Third-Party Buyer for Trans Mountain Pipeline System and TMEP Through July 22; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS “THERE IS A VERY STRONG BUSINESS CASE” FOR THE KINDER MORGAN CANADA EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Transaction Will Also Have a Positive Impact on Consolidated Balance Sheet; 16/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan bails, the federal Liberal government would back; 16/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan wants to abandon plans to build the Trans; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN STILL SEES FY DCF/SHARE $2.05; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve Distributable Cash Flow of Approximately $4.57 Billion; 16/05/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS IS BEING ‘REASONABLE AND PRUDENT’ BY OPPOSING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANSMOUNTAIN EXPANSION, MATTER SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Warned It Would Ditch Project on May 31 Amid Political, Legal Uncertainty

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) (CCI) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 103,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22M, up from 96,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $139.05. About 112,454 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 11,449 shares to 84,509 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,429 shares, and cut its stake in Valmont Industries Inc (NYSE:VMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx reported 55,772 shares. Cibc World Markets Inc holds 124,820 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Inc has invested 0.32% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research holds 227,422 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 32,373 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Management Ks holds 1.72 million shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Valley National Advisers stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Peconic Prtn Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 11,475 are owned by Broadview Limited Liability Corporation. Northrock Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Heronetta Mgmt LP holds 0.33% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 29,500 shares. Hl Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 28,208 shares. Artemis Mgmt Llp invested in 252,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Diversified Trust Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 11,386 shares. North Star Investment Management Corporation owns 18,353 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (NYSE:TSM) by 18,834 shares to 372,442 shares, valued at $15.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) by 18,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,060 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity. On Friday, February 8 HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR bought $41,283 worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 350 shares.