Capital International LTD Maintains Position in Enbridge (ENB); Hillsdale Investment Management Holding In Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Was Has Lifted

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 408,239 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.79M, up from 395,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $33.95. About 1.22M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – POST TRANSACTION, FUND WILL MAINTAIN A 51 PERCENT INTEREST IN CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLEASED JUDGE SAW NEED FOR PIPELINE; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE OVER 2018-2020 HORIZON DUE TO FERC REVISED STATEMENTS; 24/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Letter: Support Enbridge Line 3; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18933.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 5,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 5,710 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $594,000, up from 30 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $116.39. About 5.18 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (NYSE:TSM) by 18,834 shares to 372,442 shares, valued at $15.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale Sa On Adr (NYSE:VALE) by 52,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,105 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 111,670 shares to 196,115 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 46,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,375 shares, and cut its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 sales for $253.20 million activity. Shares for $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.97 million was made by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Matthew Price sold $1.98 million. $2.20M worth of stock was sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. Schomburger Jeffrey K also sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares.

