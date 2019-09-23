Capital International LTD Lowered Position in Biogen (BIIB) by $389,809; Earnest Partners Increased Ansys (ANSS) Stake by $2.00 Million

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 4.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 9,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 243,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.80M, up from 233,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $215.89. About 5,799 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 21.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 1,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 6,153 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, down from 7,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $238.83. About 16,977 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB)

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $420.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,104 shares to 10,578 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 34,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh stated it has 0.92% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Burney owns 10,479 shares. Hartford Financial Mgmt holds 115 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office reported 106 shares stake. Bell State Bank invested in 0.07% or 1,329 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.08% or 10,033 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.32 million shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 151 shares. Freestone Capital Holdg Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 5,820 shares. Moreover, Franklin Res Inc has 0.14% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1.11M shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Pitcairn holds 0.08% or 3,391 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 635,479 shares. Btim Corporation has 5,119 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 16,074 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 7.25 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Cap Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 48,004 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.05% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 1,006 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.03% or 339,613 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 0.28% stake. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Com Il holds 1,970 shares. M&T Retail Bank invested in 0.01% or 13,599 shares. Css Limited Liability Il reported 3,850 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs stated it has 9,077 shares. Williams Jones And Assoc Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc owns 54 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 349,613 were accumulated by Kames Pcl. Eagle Asset Inc invested in 9,431 shares.