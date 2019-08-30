Capital International LTD Lowered Its Cme Group Cl A (CME) Stake by $3.07 Million; Holder Harding Loevner LP Lifted Bancolombia S A (CIB) Holding

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Bancolombia S A (CIB) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 37,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The hedge fund held 4.40 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.69 million, up from 4.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Bancolombia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 34,323 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Cl A (CME) by 17.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 18,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 88,060 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, down from 106,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $216.6. About 195,677 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 40 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.25-2.50 PCT IN DECEMBER – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS THERE IS NO BREAKUP FEE IN THE AGREEMENT- CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP CONFIRMS NON-BINDING OFFER FROM CME; 15/03/2018 – CME-NEX DELIBERATIONS ONGOING, MAY NOT LEAD TO A DEAL; 20/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 19; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CME Group Inc. ‘AA-/A-1+’ Rtgs; Otlk Still Stble; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CME GROUP – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE (CORRECTS; 16/03/2018 – CME: No Certainty Any Firm Offer Will Be Made for NEX; 03/05/2018 – CME Makes It Doubly Expensive to Trade West Texas Oil Futures; 13/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures settle mixed, hogs firmer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 3,860 shares. Underhill Mngmt Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 41,300 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has 0.15% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Johnson Fincl Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 374 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited reported 0.2% stake. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 3,370 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com holds 0.19% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 633,152 shares. 25,799 are owned by Da Davidson And. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma reported 695,482 shares. Buckhead Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.84% or 16,309 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Optimum Advisors owns 1,025 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Int Investors holds 0.97% or 13.77 million shares in its portfolio. Minnesota-based Sns Financial Grp Limited has invested 0.88% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 3,240 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

