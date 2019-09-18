Capital International LTD Lifted Position in Equinix (Reit) (EQIX) by $1.65 Million; Stewart & Patten Co Has Decreased Holding in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by $785,070 as Market Valuation Rose

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 4,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 139,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.04M, down from 144,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $158.18. About 440,143 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 394.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 3,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 4,103 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07M, up from 829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $559.18. About 110,929 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $420.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) (NYSE:CCI) by 4,300 shares to 99,000 shares, valued at $12.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 34,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,309 shares, and cut its stake in Ensco Rowan Plc Cl A.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14 million for 29.73 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $556.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 9,737 shares to 264,882 shares, valued at $12.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 12,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,837 shares, and has risen its stake in At & T Inc. (NYSE:T).