Capital International LTD Lifted Its Adobe (ADBE) Position; Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Thor Industries has $7500 highest and $4700 lowest target. $63’s average target is 28.31% above currents $49.1 stock price. Thor Industries had 8 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, September 23 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Sidoti on Friday, August 30 with “Buy”. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, September 4. See Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) latest ratings:

23/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: CL King Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

04/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Underperform Old Target: $58.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: Sidoti Rating: Buy Old Target: $81.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $65 Initiates Coverage On

Capital International Ltd increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 24.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital International Ltd acquired 2,104 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Capital International Ltd holds 10,578 shares with $3.12M value, up from 8,474 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $134.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.54% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $276.6. About 2.49 million shares traded or 1.54% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal

Thor Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.70 billion. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles divisions. It has a 20.25 P/E ratio. The firm offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity. ZIEMER JAMES L bought $202,880 worth of stock or 3,545 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold Thor Industries, Inc. shares while 107 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.30% more from 46.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Research Glob has invested 0.02% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 5,724 shares. Walleye Trading holds 30,276 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ima Wealth owns 46 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Company reported 4,991 shares stake. Alpha Windward Limited Liability reported 8,280 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 5,716 shares. Hendershot Invs stated it has 0.51% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 86,752 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 140,834 were accumulated by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. Westpac accumulated 107,200 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). 8,436 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.

The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.1. About 953,453 shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor

Capital International Ltd decreased Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) stake by 789 shares to 2,086 valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Broadcom Inc stake by 2,095 shares and now owns 60,439 shares. Ensco Rowan Plc Cl A was reduced too.

