Capital International LTD Holds Position in United Technologies (UTX); As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Monetta Financial Services Upped Stake

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 20,600 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68 million, up from 16,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 4.81 million shares traded or 61.07% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend

Monetta Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17M shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 270,388 are held by Tudor Inv Et Al. Parnassus Invs Ca invested in 3.66% or 6.93 million shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rmb Management Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Weik Capital reported 27,825 shares. Hilton Cap Management holds 1.64% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 86,155 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Lc invested in 2.56 million shares or 0.89% of the stock. Parsec Fincl Mgmt owns 1.34% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 154,414 shares. Mcrae Capital Inc reported 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pure Advsrs holds 0.12% or 4,675 shares in its portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement owns 0.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,374 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Company holds 0.19% or 4,500 shares. Orleans Capital Mngmt Corp La, a Louisiana-based fund reported 14,815 shares. Fulton Fincl Bank Na stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Guardian Advsr Lp accumulated 5,445 shares.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $420.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7,174 shares to 70,569 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 9,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,863 shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc Cl A.