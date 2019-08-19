Capital International LTD Holds Position in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (CTRP); Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Stake Held by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (CTRP) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 34,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 106,652 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 72,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.52B market cap company. The stock increased 5.28% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $35.3. About 4.02M shares traded or 5.21% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ. EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. $1.00; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 18/05/2018 – Ctrip Participates in Annual Travel Show 2018 ITB China; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 469.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 54,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 66,624 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 11,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $721.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.59. About 27,483 shares traded. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,540 shares to 10,929 shares, valued at $19.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 1,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 785 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ctrip Earnings: CTRP Stock Surges on Q4 Beat – Yahoo Finance” on March 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “‘Unassuming gem’ Croatia to get boost from Ctrip – GlobeNewswire” published on June 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ctrip to Upgrade Global SOS Emergency Response Platform with UNDP – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ctrip Group participates in ITB Berlin 2019 Nasdaq:CTRP – GlobeNewswire” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CTBI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.03 million shares or 1.78% less from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 193 shares. D E Shaw Co holds 0% or 8,126 shares. Prudential invested 0.01% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 44,129 shares. 16,900 are held by Strs Ohio. Moreover, Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Parametric Assocs Ltd Llc owns 65,175 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank owns 700 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.01% or 10,600 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 116,778 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 64,196 shares. France-based Axa has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13 million and $135.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.