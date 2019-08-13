Capital International LTD Has Raised Its Position in Facebook Cl A (FB) as Market Value Rose; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Increased Stake in Equifax (EFX) as Share Price Rose

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 11.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 7,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 76,414 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.74M, up from 68,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $190.15. About 8.00 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Tencent is Like Facebook But With a Different Set of Worries — Heard on the Street; 22/05/2018 – BEFORE GERMAN ELECTIONS FACEBOOK WORKED WITH GERMAN AUTHORITIES- ZUCKERBERG; 30/05/2018 – CHESKY SAYS FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG IS A ‘BIG PROPONENT’ OF AIRBNB GOING PUBLIC; 05/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: U.S. congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING DYNAMIC ADS FOR LEAD GENERATION; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a dating feature, Match sinks on the news; 06/04/2018 – Social media users treated as ‘experimental rats,’ EU data watchdog says as he urges Facebook changes; 12/04/2018 – Is Mark Zuckerberg Embarrassed About Facebook?: Fully Charged; 11/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg pulls off acrobatics at Congressional circus; 30/04/2018 – Facebook Inc. vs Skky LLC | FWD Entered | 04/30/2018

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 182,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 4.44 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526.55 million, up from 4.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $143.1. About 461,736 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 22/03/2018 – SEC: FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING -; 02/04/2018 – Equifax has sent letters containing incorrect personal data to customers hit by the data breach. via @cnbctech; 15/03/2018 – Law 360 [Reg]: Equifax Insider Trading Charges Show Need For Action Plan; 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS DISCLOSURE DID NOT PASS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Jack Reed: Reed-Kennedy Statement on SEC Charging Former Equifax Executive with Insider Trading; 02/05/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in Europe; 14/03/2018 – Former executive at Equifax hit by insider trading charge; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax executive charged after […]; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BOARD HAS CONCLUDED CEO SEARCH PROCESS AND APPOINTED MARK BEGOR AS CEO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 16; 19/03/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in San Francisco

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equifax discloses details on data breach settlement – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Canadian consumers piled on their winter credit – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Heavy Earnings Week Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Equifax Data-Driven Marketing Digital Customer Insights Now Available Through the Eyeota Audience Marketplace – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust: Equifax Settlement Could Lift Stock Overhang – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc holds 0.04% or 7.49M shares. Aperio Gru Lc invested in 39,922 shares. New York-based Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 20,394 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 130,916 were reported by First Eagle Invest Management Limited Com. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 76,285 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 6,842 shares. Farmers Merchants Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 60 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 0.2% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 5,800 shares. First Republic Management Inc holds 0% or 2,387 shares. owns 10.93 million shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 707,262 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 55,504 shares. Williams Jones & Associates Lc accumulated 2,045 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 77,932 shares to 7.82M shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 63,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Patten Patten Tn has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New York-based Nokota Management LP has invested 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). D E Shaw And Co owns 4.76M shares. Bellecapital Limited accumulated 2,246 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Philadelphia Trust Commerce holds 2.28% or 154,940 shares. Matrix Asset Incorporated New York reported 31,457 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 375 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amica Retiree Medical accumulated 9,372 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 5.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3.32M shares. Robertson Opportunity Limited Liability Co has invested 2.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mengis Capital Management reported 5,931 shares stake. Allen Operations Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3,624 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘A Framework’: UK Issues Cryptocurrency Guidance – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: FB,AMAT,CUI,TRNS – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FB vs. ETSY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Earnings: FB Stock Wafts Higher as Q2 DAUs, MAUs Meet Outlook – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.