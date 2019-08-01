Capital International LTD Has Raised Its Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $681,609; Cushing Asset Management LP Lowered Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Stake by $384,525; Market Value Rose

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 5,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 56,569 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, down from 61,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $82.5. About 424,054 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 12/04/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SEEKING FUNDING TO TRY TO TAKE CHIPMAKER PRIVATE; 16/03/2018 – Jacobs Bid Seen as Highly Unlikely to Go Anywhere; 16/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN JACOBS MAY STEP DOWN FROM BOARD: DJ; 03/04/2018 – JACOBS SELECTED FOR PROJECTS IN OVER 15 AFRICAN COUNTRIES; 28/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MKM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $61; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES OPPORTUNITIES TO ACCELERATE QUALCOMM’S SUCCESS; 12/04/2018 – Jacobs Said to Be Making Progress in Funding for Qualcomm Bid; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber; 04/04/2018 – Jacobs Helps Restore Landscape at The Avenue Coking Works in the UK

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 1,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 9,018 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, up from 7,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $342.31. About 2.02 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 18/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S `CLOSELY MONITORING’ SITUATION IN CUBA; 18/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing 737 crashes after taking off from Havana; 15/05/2018 – ADAMA TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS PLAN TO PURSUE CONTRACTS WITH BOEING; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing considers turning used 777 passenger jets into cargo planes- Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Debuts New Analytics, MRO Capabilities at MRO Americas; 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident; 12/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts as margins, sales grow

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on August, 5 before the open. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 7.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.35 per share. JEC’s profit will be $170.76M for 16.50 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.04% EPS growth.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 52,076 shares to 185,720 shares, valued at $15.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 803,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Altus Midstream Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The, Japan-based fund reported 22,242 shares. Moreover, Lathrop Invest Mgmt Corporation has 4.7% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Shufro Rose Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 12,190 shares. Captrust invested in 0.01% or 4,514 shares. Carroll Assoc Inc accumulated 400 shares or 0% of the stock. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Company has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 3,950 were reported by First Bankshares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Company holds 6,560 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Group Inc reported 0.01% stake. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of owns 14,320 shares. Jones Finance Companies Lllp has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.02% or 3,919 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based Aviance Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $49,779 activity.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $3.49 million worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million was made by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11.