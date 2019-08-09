Capital International LTD Has Raised Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $681,609; Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Maintains Holding in Cbs New (CBS)

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 22.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 9,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 52,246 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 42,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $49.14. About 3.54M shares traded or 56.31% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 11/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 14/05/2018 – CBS, VIACOM HAD REACHED DEAL ON SHARE RATIO PRIOR TO LAWSUIT; 16/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Eric and Kim Tannenbaum Exit CBS TV Studios for Lionsgate Overall Deal; 23/05/2018 – THERANOS SAYS CBS `60 MINUTES’ STORY `MISLEADING & INCOMPLETE’; 04/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 04/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 17/05/2018 – National Amusements is controlled by the Redstone family, which has been trying to merge CBS and Viacom, both of which fall under its umbrella; 19/04/2018 – DUTCH MARCH ADJ UNEMPLOYMENT 3.9 PCT AFTER 4.1 PCT IN FEB – CBS; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 10/04/2018 – Olympic Gymnast And Gold Medalist Laurie Hernandez To Host Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards On CBS Sports Network

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 1,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 9,018 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, up from 7,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $338.25. About 2.11M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines to Book 1Q Charge of $35M-$40M Related to Purchase of Boeing 767 Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS FUNDAMENTAL STRENGTH IN THE FREIGHTER MARKET IS ENCOURAGING; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT SIGNS PACT TO BUY 30 PLANES FROM BOEING; 03/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce CEO says will soon provide update on commercial marine unit review; 18/05/2018 – U.S., China talks focus on cutting trade deficit, China denies $200 bln target; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines Agrees to Buy Up to 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Planes; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Boeing starts showcasing interiors of middle-of-the-market jet to airlines. May seat as few as 200 and; 16/03/2018 – BA BOARD OKS WAIVER FOR DUBERSTEIN TO RUN FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 30/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Have Capacity to Boost Monthly 737 Output Above 57

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.56% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 1.53 million shares. Lateef Invest Mgmt LP reported 320,675 shares. 5,068 were reported by First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 35 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Co has 807 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Springowl Lc reported 40,000 shares or 2.56% of all its holdings. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Company owns 5,797 shares. First Mercantile Tru Com owns 2,180 shares. Assets Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.09% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 12,200 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited owns 299,203 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. 1,872 are owned by Smithfield Trust. Nomura has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Ltd Llc stated it has 4.78 million shares. Flippin Bruce Porter holds 0.43% or 50,100 shares. The New York-based York Cap Mgmt Global Advisors Lc has invested 0.78% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 34,573 shares to 100,448 shares, valued at $10.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 26,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,313 shares, and cut its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR).

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “CBS, Viacom reach working agreement on leadership team: sources – StreetInsider.com” on August 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “CBS Stock: Broadcasting Circling the Drain – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Economic Calendar – Top 5 Things to Watch This Week – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CBS and Nexstar Media Group Renew Affiliation Agreements – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If CBS Merges With Viacom, This Person Looks To Be the New CEO – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,741 are owned by Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ftb stated it has 18,004 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Moreover, Condor Capital has 0.45% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 3,383 are owned by Frontier Inv Mgmt. Capital Int Sarl reported 7,910 shares stake. Macnealy Hoover Investment stated it has 1,265 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Co invested 1.59% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lord Abbett & Lc invested in 0.35% or 275,567 shares. Sand Hill Global Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,867 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc invested in 3,518 shares. Invesco has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 37,865 were reported by Stephens Incorporated Ar. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg holds 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 40,956 shares. Fagan Assoc accumulated 1.31% or 8,038 shares. Hilton Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 1,241 shares to 785 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 9,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,515 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).