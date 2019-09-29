Capital International LTD Has Lifted Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holding by $1.17 Million; Share Price Rose; Holder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Increased Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Stake

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 2,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 32,799 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95 million, up from 30,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $154.94. About 609,667 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 72.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 22,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 52,503 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83M, up from 30,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 6.60 million shares traded or 17.51% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 72,622 are owned by Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.17% stake. First In invested 0.06% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 2,577 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Company invested in 289,285 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors reported 4,594 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel holds 0.07% or 5,153 shares in its portfolio. Nbt Comml Bank N A Ny holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 2,604 shares. Weiss Asset LP holds 0.01% or 1,345 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Mngmt Communication has invested 0.08% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Moreover, Hills Natl Bank & Tru Commerce has 1.43% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of has invested 0.13% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 108,719 are owned by Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership. Johnson Counsel owns 11,682 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dupont Capital has 0.02% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $991.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 10,841 shares to 491,193 shares, valued at $42.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 527,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,300 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Gru holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 110.13 million shares. Ar Asset Mgmt Inc holds 45,638 shares. 51,119 were reported by Sandy Spring Bancorporation. Lifeplan Gp Inc invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia owns 1.42M shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Cibc Ww Corporation reported 0.42% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cambridge Advisors stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx accumulated 20,675 shares. A D Beadell Counsel has invested 0.97% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Greylin Inv Mangement Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 4,680 shares. Earnest Lc owns 851 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Roosevelt Inv Gru invested in 6,805 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel owns 39,214 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 22,222 are held by Planning Alternatives Adv. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 225 shares stake.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $420.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 597 shares to 866 shares, valued at $530,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,439 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (NYSE:TSM).