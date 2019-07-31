Capital International LTD Has Lifted Its Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (CTRP) Stake by $1.47 Million; Twin Focus Capital Partners Boosted Holding in Encana (ECA) as Stock Rose

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (CTRP) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 34,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,652 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 72,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 1.40 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36B market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 37.09 million shares traded or 60.69% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $213.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 201,565 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $10.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 166,603 shares to 20,497 shares, valued at $260,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

