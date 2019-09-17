Capital International LTD Has Increased Its Mondelez International (MDLZ) Position; Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O (ETW) Share Price Were Volatile While Shaker Financial Services Has Decreased Position

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O (ETW) by 27.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 91,447 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 238,611 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34M, down from 330,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.68. About 74,952 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 72.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 22,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 52,503 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83 million, up from 30,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 2.72M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $192.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Inc (CIK) by 283,434 shares to 338,227 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gabelli Conv&Incom Secs Fd I (GCV) by 69,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.64, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold ETW shares while 16 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 13.27 million shares or 2.03% less from 13.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Co Mn owns 0% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) for 171,397 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 32,512 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Ltd Co holds 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) or 6,344 shares. Weiss Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 40,150 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 531,987 shares. Ameriprise invested 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW). Hollencrest Cap Mgmt owns 23,000 shares. Oppenheimer And Incorporated owns 14,143 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 11,753 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Fifth Third State Bank accumulated 22,746 shares. Raymond James has 0.01% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) for 1.03M shares. Glenmede Comm Na accumulated 1,204 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Com stated it has 113,634 shares. 20,057 were accumulated by Landscape Limited Com. Royal Bankshares Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 619,767 shares.

More notable recent Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ETW: Down In The Dumps And Likely To Stay There – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eaton Vance Covered Call Funds: Maximize Distributions Or Total Return? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Comparing The Option-Income CEFs From Eaton Vance – Seeking Alpha” on October 06, 2015. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equity CEFs: You Should Be Listening To Me – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equity CEFs: Eaton Vance Option Funds’ Fall From Grace – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) to Boost Snacks Unit, Invests in Hu Master – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains on Strong Brands & Savings Efforts – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MondelÄ“z International to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 4 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 87,088 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 2.01M shares. 2.42M are held by California State Teachers Retirement System. First Manhattan has 3.41 million shares. The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri holds 0.42% or 71,571 shares. Natixis holds 0.58% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 1.36 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 13.70M shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Natl Corporation has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Connecticut-based Webster State Bank N A has invested 0.07% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.62% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Nuwave Management Ltd Liability invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 1.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 99,194 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Estabrook Mgmt has 894 shares for 0% of their portfolio.