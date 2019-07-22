Capital International LTD Has Increased Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $681,609; Bunge LTD (BG) Holder Capital Innovations Has Increased Its Stake

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Bunge Ltd (BG) by 54.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 8,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,710 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 14,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Bunge Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 671,133 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 19/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 19; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CONTINUES TO SEE ITSELF AS AN INDUSTRY CONSOLIDATOR: CEO; 14/03/2018 – BUNGE LTD – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.46 PER COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Bunge hires banks for Brazil IPO, but launch unlikely soon; 02/05/2018 – “Whatever they’re buying is non-U.S.,” Soren Schroder, CEO of New York-based Bunge, the world’s largest oilseeds processor, told Bloomberg in a phone interview; 29/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 29; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS PROGRESSING TOWARDS SEPARATION OF BRAZIL SUGAR UNIT; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LIMITED BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 50C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 02/05/2018 – CHINA BUYING SOY FROM BRAZIL, CANADA RATHER THAN U.S.: BUNGE; 08/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 8

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 1,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,018 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, up from 7,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.31B market cap company. The stock increased 4.50% or $16.25 during the last trading session, reaching $377.36. About 9.50 million shares traded or 111.02% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 07/05/2018 – Paul R. La Monica: Rumor has it Musk and The Boring Company will be building a new Tunnel Force One for Trump to replace the; 23/05/2018 – Etihad Airways to Optimize Operations with Crew Management Solutions; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q TOTAL ORDERS 255 ON COMPANY WEBSITE; 24/04/2018 – RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC – RYANAIR EXERCISES 25 BOEING-MAX-200 OPTIONS; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Kenneth Duberstein to Be Nominated for Re-Election as Director; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS A320NEO-PLUS WOULD HAVE ENTERED SERVICE IN 2022, TWO YEARS BEFORE POTENTIAL NEW BOEING MID-MARKET JET; 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 09/05/2018 – Boeing eyes hefty loss over Iran sanctions

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. 38,588 shares valued at $2.00M were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV also bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, May 22. Shares for $1.01 million were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Ltd Liability Com owns 2.29M shares. 12,188 were accumulated by Bryn Mawr Trust. Lederer And Assocs Counsel Ca invested 1.49% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). M&T Financial Bank reported 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). American Bancorp invested in 52,350 shares. Florida-based Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Qs Investors Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 10,680 shares. Panagora Asset invested in 0% or 17,743 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.11M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated accumulated 724,949 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.03% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 241,172 shares. 105,879 were accumulated by Paloma Partners Mgmt. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank invested in 25,402 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Hilltop reported 0.08% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 36,700 shares. Ameriprise holds 2.30M shares. Central State Bank And Trust Co reported 15,211 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Colonial Tru Advsr stated it has 3,429 shares. United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.49% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 182,424 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.75% or 962,800 shares. Washington Trust reported 106,651 shares. Sensato Invsts Lc holds 1,047 shares. Kcm Investment Advsrs Lc has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cibc Retail Bank Usa reported 0.66% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Nelson Roberts Inv Llc has 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,155 shares. Gould Asset Ltd Ca reported 0.48% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 197,678 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Egerton Capital (Uk) Llp owns 911,396 shares or 2.46% of their US portfolio. Glenview Bancorporation Tru Dept has 3,020 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of stock. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of stock or 8,500 shares. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M.