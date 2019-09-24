Capital International LTD Has Decreased Its Stake in Trimble (TRMB) as Stock Price Rose; Paychex (PAYX) Holder Southeast Asset Advisors Cut Its Position

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 8,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 20,428 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, down from 28,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $81.67. About 1.16 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX)

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 7,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 32,040 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45M, down from 39,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 1.37M shares traded or 32.40% up from the average. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa3 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – Coillte Completes “Go-Live” of Trimble’s Connected Forest Solution; 08/05/2018 – Trimble Adds Crop Health lmagery and Works Orders to its Agriculture Software; 23/04/2018 – Trimble to buy privately-held Viewpoint in $1.2 bln deal; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE IN 2019; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 46c; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O – DEAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.2 BLN; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN FACILITY IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $500.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Trimble ‘BBB-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised to Negative

Analysts await Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 4.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.43 per share. TRMB’s profit will be $103.23M for 23.17 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Trimble Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.58% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Trimble to Host its 2020 in.sight user conference + expo in Orlando – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: MDY, ZBRA, DPZ, TRMB – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Trimble Inc. (TRMB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trimble’s Latest Module to Expand Fleet Management Presence – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Trimble Conference Opener Highlights New Leadership, Data-Driven Solutions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold TRMB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 215.85 million shares or 2.16% less from 220.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern reported 2.46M shares. Shelton Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Twin Tree Mngmt LP invested in 11,027 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 6,203 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 100 shares. Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). 275,770 are held by Citigroup Inc. Interest Limited Ca has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia reported 3,639 shares stake. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). 1.82 million are held by Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Co stated it has 1.51 million shares. Moreover, Gulf International Savings Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.04% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Investors stated it has 16.16M shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. 1.12M were reported by Principal Financial Group Incorporated.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $420.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 22,028 shares to 52,503 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Paychex: A Great Stock; Unfortunately Priced For Perfection – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Paychex (PAYX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Paychex Honored for Excellence in Health & Well-being – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Paychex (PAYX) Up 4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.59 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $381.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 7,380 shares to 23,650 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 126,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (NYSE:JEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Cap World Invsts has invested 0.05% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Patten & Patten Tn invested in 7,571 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.13% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 20,299 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 140 shares. Boston Advsr Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 11,469 shares. Reilly Limited Com invested in 755 shares or 0.01% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia owns 64,889 shares. 66,621 are owned by British Columbia Investment Mgmt. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Ser Automobile Association invested in 0.09% or 459,669 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.07% or 11,625 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hourglass Cap Ltd Com has 2.06% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Keybank Association Oh stated it has 21,390 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments stated it has 0.05% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Buckingham Cap Mgmt invested in 0.28% or 17,802 shares.