Capital International LTD Has Decreased Its Coca (KO) Holding by $1.32 Million; As Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Shares Rose, Shareholder Minerva Advisors Lowered Stake by $352,000

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88M, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $637.63M market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 789,467 shares traded or 33.92% up from the average. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 22/03/2018 – Rep. Kildee: Statement by Rep. Kildee on Congress Rejecting President Trump’s Cuts to Great Lakes Funding; 10/04/2018 – GREAT LAKES CARING, NATIONAL HOME HEALTH CARE MERGE; 04/05/2018 – Toronto Star: Ontario is most at risk in Great Lakes region to NAFTA disruptions, BMO reports; 20/04/2018 – DJ Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporati, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLDD); 19/04/2018 – Sen Chuck Shumer: SCHUMER SUCCESSFULLY LEAD EFFORT TO BLOCK SENATE BILL THAT COULD HAVE POLLUTED NEW YORK’S GREAT LAKES; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Statement on Blocking Cloture of Legislation that Harms the Great Lakes; 19/03/2018 – NOAA: Study: Climate change soon to be main cause of heat waves in West, Great Lakes; 07/05/2018 – Great Lakes Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Resolute Energy; 22/03/2018 – Ohio Corn, Wheat and Soybean Farmers Denounce Proposed Gutting of Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 02/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES DREDGE 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.0C (2 EST.)

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 15.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 26,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 144,091 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.34M, down from 170,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.11. About 10.65 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Reasons the Best of the Coca-Cola Stock Rally May Be Over – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Forget Coca-Cola: Here Are 2 Better Dividend Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Canopy Growth Stock Needs to Be One of Your Main Cannabis Plays – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Odd Reason the Stock Market Could Soar to New Highs – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $420.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 22,028 shares to 52,503 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corp (Usd) (NYSE:ABX) by 23,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Terril Brothers holds 8,953 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Dc invested in 30,555 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 3.64 million shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 3,700 shares. 4,114 are owned by Weiss Asset Mgmt L P. 296,400 were reported by Intact Invest Mngmt Inc. Asset One Company Ltd holds 0.63% or 2.51 million shares in its portfolio. Tennessee-based Ftb Inc has invested 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Marietta Prtnrs Lc holds 0.17% or 10,222 shares in its portfolio. 234,814 are held by Bridgeway Capital Management. Moreover, Next Financial Group has 0.11% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). South State Corp owns 172,968 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Inc accumulated 80 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 883,078 shares. Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Llc New York invested in 32,404 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.41B for 24.60 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Great Lakes Reports Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Strong Buy Stocks for September 5th – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Solid Construction Stocks to Deal With the September Mayhem – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Schedules Announcement of 2018 Fourth Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $8.30M for 19.21 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Management Communications Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 219,455 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 35,700 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Co has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 963,722 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,671 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Northern Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 726,088 shares. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.12% or 53,851 shares. The California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Legal And General Group Public Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Moreover, Victory Cap has 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 141,000 shares. Macquarie Group Limited reported 0% stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 49,924 shares. Bessemer has 151,800 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Citigroup Inc reported 51,146 shares.