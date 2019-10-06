Capital International LTD Has Decreased By $640,782 Its Cme Group Cl A (CME) Position; Hubspot (HUBS) Sellers Increased By 7.92% Their Shorts

Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) had an increase of 7.92% in short interest. HUBS’s SI was 3.15 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 7.92% from 2.92M shares previously. With 551,100 avg volume, 6 days are for Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)’s short sellers to cover HUBS’s short positions. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.38. About 553,340 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $123 FROM $113; 11/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $107; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.59 TO $0.65; 10/05/2018 – ManoByte Honored as HubSpot’s Impact Award Winner for Sales Enablement; 21/04/2018 – DJ HubSpot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUBS); 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Rev $114.6M; 03/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Integration for Shopify App Store to Help Ecommerce SMBs Win; 25/04/2018 – HUBSPOT – ON APRIL 23, BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO BY-LAWS TO INSTITUTE MAJORITY VOTING STANDARD UNDER WHICH DIRECTOR NOMINEE WILL BE ELECTED TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $489 MLN TO $492 MLN

Capital International Ltd decreased Cme Group Inc Cl A (CME) stake by 3.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital International Ltd sold 3,303 shares as Cme Group Inc Cl A (CME)’s stock rose 10.91%. The Capital International Ltd holds 84,757 shares with $16.45M value, down from 88,060 last quarter. Cme Group Inc Cl A now has $76.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.15% or $6.59 during the last trading session, reaching $216.02. About 1.06M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 24/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT ON LATE MONDAY’S HIGHER WHOLESALE BEEF VALUES, FUTURES’ DISCOUNTS TO CASH PRICE EXPECTATIONS -TRADE; 18/05/2018 – CME Deal Gets 99.98% of Proxy Votes From NEX Group Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LH: DROP NEARLY 2 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM LOWER CASH PRICES, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 04/04/2018 – CME Group and GCSA Capital Collaborate to Deliver the Prefunded Treasury Facility Collateral Program for Meeting Performance Bo; 15/03/2018 – CME’S BOARD IS SAID TO DISCUSS POTENTIAL NEX TAKEOVER OFFER; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 TOTAL AVERAGE RATE PER CONTRACT WAS $0.706, COMPARED WITH $0.736 IN FOURTH-QUARTER 2017; 09/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures snap back on bargain hunting; 09/03/2018 – CFTC Approves the Transfer of Open Interest in Credit Default Swaps from CME to ICC; 07/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 6; 11/04/2018 – Anova Technologies Announces 150Mbps of Transport Between CME and Washington D.C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsr Asset reported 18,136 shares. Korea Invest holds 362,288 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Amalgamated National Bank stated it has 50,920 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancshares Of Nova Scotia Com has invested 0.04% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Creative Planning holds 0.02% or 25,070 shares. Piedmont Advsrs holds 0.04% or 5,292 shares in its portfolio. Skylands Limited Liability Com reported 24,200 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.13% or 180,000 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset LP holds 0.05% or 20,432 shares. Arcadia Mngmt Corporation Mi has 1,100 shares. Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 3,300 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 42 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.21% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 69,035 shares. Greystone Managed Invests invested in 0.19% or 17,346 shares.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $582.82M for 32.93 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CME Files to Double Monthly Bitcoin Futures Open Position Limit to 10K BTC – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why CME Group Stock Rose 12% in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 09/17/2019: USB,CME,RBNC – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fed’s Powell repeats U.S. economy “in a good place” – Nasdaq” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CME to launch E-mini S&P 500 ESG index futures – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CME Group has $24000 highest and $17500 lowest target. $224.20’s average target is 3.79% above currents $216.02 stock price. CME Group had 13 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, May 2. UBS maintained the shares of CME in report on Wednesday, June 5 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained the shares of CME in report on Thursday, October 3 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, July 3. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, September 5. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 19 by Berenberg. As per Wednesday, July 3, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $6.48 billion. The Company’s software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into clients and delight customers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers professional, and phone and email support services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold HubSpot, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.98% less from 39.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Macroview Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Smithfield stated it has 38 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,825 are held by Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Com. Brookfield Asset Inc holds 3,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Jefferies Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 3,093 shares. Diker Mngmt Limited holds 2.5% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Cap Rech Global Investors has invested 0.08% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.2% or 13,139 shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 2,098 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement System holds 0.02% or 5,849 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Inv Mngmt invested 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Among 5 analysts covering HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. HubSpot has $23000 highest and $16700 lowest target. $205’s average target is 28.62% above currents $159.38 stock price. HubSpot had 9 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, September 5 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) on Thursday, September 5 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, September 5.