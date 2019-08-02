Capital International LTD Has Cut Position in Cme Group Cl A (CME) as Market Valuation Rose; Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Value Declined While Cabot Wealth Management Decreased Its Position

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 67.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 11,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 5,473 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $983,000, down from 16,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $161.63. About 5.95M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Cl A (CME) by 17.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 18,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 88,060 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, down from 106,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $204.37. About 776,969 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – Britain’s Nex Group surged to the top of the European benchmark after the company said it had received an approach from one of the world’s largest exchange groups, CME Group; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS THERE IS NO BREAKUP FEE IN THE AGREEMENT- CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 16; 27/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED MONTHS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS -TRADE; 20/03/2018 – Disrupting Business: Blockchain Technology Offers Solutions Across the Board; 14/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle ends higher but off morning tops; 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE AUGUST 1LCQ8 FUTURES UP 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON SHORT-COVERING, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 AND AUGUST 1LCQ8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 09/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle prices buckle under big supply worries; 18/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP MORE THAN 2 PCT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, FUND SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,789 shares to 9,018 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) (NYSE:CCI).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 46.45 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 7,709 shares to 245,636 shares, valued at $16.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 10,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX).