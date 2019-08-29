Capital International LTD Has Boosted Its Facebook Cl A (FB) Stake by $1.32 Million; As Chevron New (CVX) Shares Rose, Cypress Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 11.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 7,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 76,414 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.74M, up from 68,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $181.76. About 9.39M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – The data of 87 million Facebook users was harvested and sent to Cambridge Analytica; 01/05/2018 – HubSpot Grows Platform with New Workplace by Facebook Integration; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 3% after a bad weekend of news; 26/03/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER SAYS TRUST IN FACEBOOK FB.O IS DIMINISHED AFTER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA REPORTS -LETTER; 19/03/2018 – @jimcramer says continued bad headlines make Facebook seem “naive.”; 26/04/2018 – Facebook vows to label political advertising; 19/03/2018 – Four simple questions Facebook should answer; 03/05/2018 – Facebook scandal opens door on new data venture; 29/03/2018 – Facebook reveals its gender pay gap for UK staff; 04/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica shuts after Facebook data scandal

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 3,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 29,634 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, down from 32,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $116.83. About 3.98 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Company holds 0.14% or 1,652 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 1,213 shares. Natl Asset Management has 0.46% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bridges Investment Mgmt reported 256,751 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Lincluden Mngmt Ltd reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Chemung Canal holds 1.27% or 43,417 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cambiar Ltd Com, Colorado-based fund reported 375,403 shares. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Johnson Inv Counsel holds 501,658 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Page Arthur B holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 10,085 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated reported 13.81 million shares stake. Wharton Business Grp Ltd Co has invested 0.12% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Miller Inv Mngmt LP reported 10,220 shares. Ohio-based Lenox Wealth has invested 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron reports mixed Q2 results, helped by Anadarko termination fee – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,639 shares to 10,804 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 20,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “4 Years In, Is Reg A+ Working? – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have axed around 1,000 accounts to stop the spread of misinformation amid the Hong Kong protests – Live Trading News” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Facebook (FB) Stock on Instagram ‘Checkout’ E-Commerce Innovation? – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Q2 2019 Earnings Preview: Revenue, User Growth & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.84% or 559,867 shares in its portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc accumulated 102,334 shares. 1,510 were reported by High Pointe Management Limited. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,216 shares. Overbrook Mgmt owns 124,429 shares or 4.46% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Ltd Llc has 8,750 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Twin Mngmt Inc invested in 178,482 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Senator Investment Group Incorporated Limited Partnership invested in 955,000 shares or 3.59% of the stock. Linscomb Williams accumulated 6,008 shares. Hemenway Limited Liability holds 3,087 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Strategic invested in 24,758 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Markston Lc accumulated 78,888 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0.01% or 4,976 shares in its portfolio. Modera Wealth Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,912 shares. Aimz Investment Advsrs Lc reported 13,188 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings.