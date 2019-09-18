Capital International LTD Has Boosted Intel (INTC) Holding by $1.61 Million; First Heartland Consultants Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Boosted as Stock Declined

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,193 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.05 million, up from 2,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.46. About 2.30 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – alexei oreskovic: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed. Nice reuters scoop:; 23/03/2018 – Here’s Jeff Bezos playing beer pong against a robot; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Can and Will Sharpen its Secret Weapon: Fully Charged; 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 12/04/2018 – Erin Banco: SCOOP: Amazon reps visit Newark to discuss HQ2, meet Gov. Murphy and Mayor Baraka; 20/04/2018 – Royal Mail CEO Wants Gig Economy Rethink as Amazon Encroaches; 07/05/2018 – BetaNews.com: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended its 18-month delivery partnership with Amazon effective May 1

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 22.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 34,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 189,084 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.05M, up from 154,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 13.03M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 25/04/2018 – Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY-178 tuMP Multicore Operating System Becomes the First Operating System Certified as Conforming to the FACE Technical Standard for Intel Multicore Processors; 19/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Moreno On Ramping Up Efforts Around IoT, Data Center And AI For Partners; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Inbox: Senate Intel Committee Releases Unclassified 1st Installment in Russia Report, Updated Recommendations on Election Security; 27/04/2018 – Politically charged House Intel Committee releases final report on Russia election meddling; 21/05/2018 – Intel Puts Its Own Spin on Quantum Computing — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 10/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “TRANSISTORS WITH VERTICALLY OPPOSED SOURCE AND DRAIN METAL INTERCONNECT; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $420.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensco Rowan Plc Cl A by 58,871 shares to 16,062 shares, valued at $137,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,086 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $416.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IEF) by 69,097 shares to 5,819 shares, valued at $640,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (AGG) by 70,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,038 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (ACWV).