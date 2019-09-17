Capital International LTD Decreased American Tower (Reit) (AMT) Position as Stock Value Rose; Lyrical Asset Management LP Boosted Its Position in Western Digital (WDC) by $6.65 Million

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (Reit) (AMT) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 2,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 63,802 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.04 million, down from 66,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in American Tower Corp (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $220.2. About 515,499 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Western Digital Corporation (WDC) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 141,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 4.55 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $216.28M, up from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Western Digital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.65 billion market cap company. It closed at $62.99 lastly. It is down 23.05% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) by 26,844 shares to 5.16M shares, valued at $332.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 94,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.41M shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Yale accumulated 0.02% or 5,588 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Liability Corp, a Michigan-based fund reported 60 shares. Intrust Bank Na has invested 0.09% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Illinois-based Prudential Public Limited has invested 0.05% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Cap Advisers Limited holds 0.04% or 113,961 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Limited Liability invested in 4.62M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Com holds 0.26% or 11,800 shares. Strs Ohio reported 566,552 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 14,700 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants invested in 0.05% or 9,898 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Rnc Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). State Bank Of The West invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). M&R Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 200 shares. Comerica Financial Bank invested in 0.03% or 65,219 shares.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $420.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (Usd) (NYSE:ABX) by 23,762 shares to 51,966 shares, valued at $820,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

