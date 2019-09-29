Capital International LTD Cut Its Biogen (BIIB) Stake; Elk Creek Partners Trimmed Its Vocera Communications (VCRA) Stake

Capital International Ltd decreased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 21.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital International Ltd sold 1,673 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Capital International Ltd holds 6,153 shares with $1.44 million value, down from 7,826 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $42.46B valuation. It closed at $230.22 lastly. It is down 28.25% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) stake by 3.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Elk Creek Partners Llc analyzed 12,342 shares as Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA)'s stock declined 20.28%. The Elk Creek Partners Llc holds 347,159 shares with $11.08 million value, down from 359,501 last quarter. Vocera Communications Inc now has $771.42M valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.52. About 333,173 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howland Mngmt reported 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Washington Trust Comml Bank has 0.04% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 1,663 shares. Roberts Glore & Il holds 0.38% or 2,679 shares. Monetary Mngmt Inc holds 0.47% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 5,180 shares. Rampart Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Natixis Advsr Lp owns 84,256 shares. Shufro Rose Co Lc reported 1,500 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 18,579 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability owns 775 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0.16% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 265,123 shares. Whittier Trust owns 15,666 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management reported 3,842 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability stated it has 104,585 shares. Glob Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.2% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 6.98 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Biogen study stopped on safety concerns – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Biogen launches study of higher dose of Spinraza – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Biogen and Eisai bail on Alzheimer’s candidate elenbecestat – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Gilead Sciences vs. Biogen – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen down 3% on Tecfidera patent review – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Biogen Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:BIIB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Biogen Inc. – Common Stock has $28500 highest and $19800 lowest target. $241.80’s average target is 5.03% above currents $230.22 stock price. Biogen Inc. – Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray downgraded the shares of BIIB in report on Friday, June 28 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 9. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Canaccord Genuity.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity. $27.21 million worth of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) was bought by DENNER ALEXANDER J on Tuesday, April 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold VCRA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 3.78% more from 34.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T holds 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 8,399 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Northern Trust Corp holds 0% or 424,210 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 1.08 million shares. Sei Investments stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Bancorp Of New York Mellon holds 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) or 212,544 shares. Ruggie Capital Gru holds 49 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 3,521 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Company stated it has 274,801 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paradigm Cap Management New York holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 424,700 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 68,913 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com reported 97 shares. California Employees Retirement owns 13,527 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 74,210 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

More notable recent Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Provincial Health Services Authority Signs Agreement With Vocera for Care Team Communication Across British Columbia – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre in Canada Implements the New Vocera Smartbadge – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Vocera Enhances the Mobile Communication Experience with New Vocera Vina Smartphone App – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Metro Health â€“ University of Michigan Health Uses Vocera Solution to Save Time and Brain Cells – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) stake by 42,761 shares to 175,580 valued at $7.95 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Surgery Partners Inc stake by 81,164 shares and now owns 1.45M shares. Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR) was raised too.