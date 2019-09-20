Capital International LTD Cut Its American Tower (Reit) (AMT) Position as Share Price Rose; Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Upped Its Eog Res (EOG) Position by $6.96 Million

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 74,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 370,796 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.54M, up from 295,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $81.61. About 3.73 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (Reit) (AMT) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 2,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 63,802 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.04 million, down from 66,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in American Tower Corp (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $5.46 during the last trading session, reaching $227.07. About 2.26M shares traded or 25.10% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Oil Stock’s Ambition Is to Become an Attractive Dividend Stock – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 29,000 shares to 320,347 shares, valued at $40.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,000 shares, and cut its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Markston Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.26% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). M&R Cap owns 6,880 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Markets has invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 52,533 are held by Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Gam Hldg Ag reported 13,650 shares. The Bahamas-based Pictet Comml Bank & Ltd has invested 0.37% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Neuberger Berman Group Lc holds 0.67% or 6.02 million shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 1.18 million shares. 428 were accumulated by Lifeplan Group Inc Inc. Shaker Ltd Liability Corp Oh reported 3,500 shares stake. Peapack Gladstone owns 11,459 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management reported 165,587 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Louisiana-based Iberiabank has invested 0.28% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Captrust Finance Advsr invested in 5,474 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Llc holds 44,290 shares.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $420.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,104 shares to 10,578 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).