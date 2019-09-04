Capital International LTD Continues to Hold Position in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (CTRP); General American Investors (GAM) Share Price Were Volatile While Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Upped Holding by $499,092

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $891.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $35.68. About 14,522 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (CTRP) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 34,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 106,652 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, up from 72,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $32.55. About 3.29M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F

Another recent and important General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Is General American Investors, Inc. (GAM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24,200 shares to 3,661 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 1,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 785 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (NYSE:TSM).