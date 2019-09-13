Capital International LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Adobe (ADBE); Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake Raised by Toron Capital Markets Inc

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 24.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 2,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 10,578 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12 million, up from 8,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $278.92. About 829,304 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 89.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 8,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 17,233 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $985,000, up from 9,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $60.08. About 3.34M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail

