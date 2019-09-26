Capital International LTD Boosted Its Netapp (NTAP) Stake; Baillie Gifford & Company Has Lowered Its Mercadolibre (MELI) Stake

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased Mercadolibre (MELI) stake by 4.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 213,154 shares as Mercadolibre (MELI)’s stock rose 28.20%. The Baillie Gifford & Company holds 4.66 million shares with $2.85 billion value, down from 4.88M last quarter. Mercadolibre now has $27.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $549.86. About 294,491 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment

Capital International Ltd increased Netapp Inc (NTAP) stake by 296.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital International Ltd acquired 34,847 shares as Netapp Inc (NTAP)’s stock declined 18.51%. The Capital International Ltd holds 46,604 shares with $2.88M value, up from 11,757 last quarter. Netapp Inc now has $12.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.69. About 1.66M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to NetApp on March 13 for “Push-based piggyback system for source-driven logical replication i; 24/04/2018 – DriveScale Appoints Former Pure Storage and NetApp Executive Brian Pawlowski as Chief Technology Officer; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 NEW $4B SHARE REPURCHASE COMMITMENT; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018

Among 7 analysts covering NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. NetApp has $89 highest and $4100 lowest target. $60.38’s average target is 12.46% above currents $53.69 stock price. NetApp had 20 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray downgraded the shares of NTAP in report on Friday, August 2 to “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. Susquehanna upgraded it to “Positive” rating and $7500 target in Monday, September 9 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NTAP shares while 185 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.58 million shares or 4.86% less from 230.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.03% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) or 115,179 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc accumulated 5,693 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 8,300 shares. Moreover, U S Global Inc has 0.18% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 5,788 shares. Spirit Of America New York holds 0.05% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) or 5,600 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 430,737 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 29,957 shares. 606,342 are held by Clarivest Asset Limited Liability. Glenmede Trust Na has 0.25% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Conning has 0.01% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Profund Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 21,218 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 6.05M shares. Bancorporation Of America De reported 1.47M shares stake. 355,972 are held by Jpmorgan Chase.

Capital International Ltd decreased Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) stake by 4,615 shares to 5,326 valued at $1.11M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (NYSE:TSM) stake by 10,780 shares and now owns 361,662 shares. Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gideon Capital Advsrs has 1,664 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Ltd has 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 1,729 shares. Moreover, Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 2,855 shares. Prince Street Management Ltd Liability invested 11.81% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Dorsal Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 184,000 shares. Whittier stated it has 37 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc invested in 0.03% or 1,299 shares. Da Davidson Communications holds 0.02% or 1,785 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 0.26% or 119,038 shares. 2,114 were reported by Stephens Ar. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Stifel Financial reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Hitchwood Capital Management LP holds 125,000 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Finance Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 94 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. MercadoLibre has $80000 highest and $61500 lowest target. $712.38’s average target is 29.56% above currents $549.86 stock price. MercadoLibre had 14 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $71000 target in Wednesday, August 7 report. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. HSBC upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, September 9 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 10 by BTIG Research. Citigroup upgraded MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) on Thursday, August 8 to “Buy” rating.

Baillie Gifford & Company increased Marketaxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) stake by 339,211 shares to 4.38M valued at $1.41 billion in 2019Q2. It also upped Novocure Ltd stake by 789,924 shares and now owns 8.83M shares. Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was raised too.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $994,217 for 6873.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.