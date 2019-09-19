Capital International LTD Boosted Its Netapp (NTAP) Position; Polaris Capital Management Raised Popular (BPOP) Holding By $1.79 Million

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased Popular Inc (BPOP) stake by 0.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Polaris Capital Management Llc acquired 33,100 shares as Popular Inc (BPOP)’s stock rose 0.75%. The Polaris Capital Management Llc holds 4.18M shares with $226.91 million value, up from 4.15M last quarter. Popular Inc now has $5.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.62. About 80,662 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR REPORTS EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS PACTS; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Popular Inc. at ‘BB-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable

Capital International Ltd increased Netapp Inc (NTAP) stake by 296.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital International Ltd acquired 34,847 shares as Netapp Inc (NTAP)’s stock declined 18.51%. The Capital International Ltd holds 46,604 shares with $2.88 million value, up from 11,757 last quarter. Netapp Inc now has $13.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $54.95. About 1.13 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 03/04/2018 – NetApp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Apr. 11; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the Industry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 20/03/2018 – Ducati Partners with NetApp to Drive Digital Transformation of Motorcycle Racing in the MotoGP World Championship; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Webcast

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold NTAP shares while 185 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.58 million shares or 4.86% less from 230.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invests reported 53,164 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Company has 0% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Cadence Management Ltd Liability accumulated 25,219 shares. Morgan Stanley has 240,344 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stevens L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,733 shares. D E Shaw invested in 1.93M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Cypress Cap Gru reported 5,360 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 7,450 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 5,816 were reported by Cambridge Investment Advsr Incorporated. Capital Fund Management has 514,290 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 4,808 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Group Incorporated has invested 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Moreover, Franklin Resource has 0% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 112,114 shares. 1,900 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 11 shares.

Capital International Ltd decreased Aes Corp (The) (NYSE:AES) stake by 101,231 shares to 32,362 valued at $542,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) stake by 4,615 shares and now owns 5,326 shares. Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. NetApp has $89 highest and $4100 lowest target. $60.38’s average target is 9.88% above currents $54.95 stock price. NetApp had 20 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) on Friday, August 2 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna on Monday, September 9 to “Positive”. The stock of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 15.

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About NetApp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Susquehanna turns bullish on NetApp – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why NetApp Stock Fell 17.8% Last Month – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NetApp (NTAP) Showcases Cloud-Based Solution at VMworld 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Corporation (CVS), NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) & SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (SAEX) – Upcoming Class Action Deadlines – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold BPOP shares while 85 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 80.04 million shares or 2.63% less from 82.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maltese Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 30,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated reported 51,605 shares. Raffles Associates Lp stated it has 252,400 shares. Campbell Invest Adviser Ltd Co holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 6,069 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.08% stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). 5,476 are held by Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Burney accumulated 50,897 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 398,993 shares stake. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 79,349 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia holds 0.01% or 14,300 shares in its portfolio. 8,584 are owned by Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al. Utd Ser Automobile Association invested in 183,330 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 156 shares. Colorado-based Advsr Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).