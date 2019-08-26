Capital International LTD Boosted Its Danaher (DHR) Holding by $576,180; Valuation Rose; Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Shareholder Gates Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $13.87 Million

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 175,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.43 million, down from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $91.99. About 10,790 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 47.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 4,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 13,468 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 9,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.52. About 121,131 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale Sa On Adr (NYSE:VALE) by 52,824 shares to 280,105 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,661 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (NYSE:TSM).

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned With Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) -5.5% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas reported 91,779 shares stake. Woodstock Corp accumulated 4,830 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp has invested 1.05% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Howe And Rusling holds 86 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Llc has invested 0.25% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Pura Vida Invests Ltd Liability reported 45,000 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. D E Shaw has invested 0.01% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price invested in 83,986 shares or 4.04% of the stock. Cipher Capital LP has invested 0.2% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 18,661 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Davis R M Inc holds 2.06% or 418,434 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 265,206 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial has 0.73% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 2.24M shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Puzo Michael J stated it has 3.02% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Acquires Architectural Components Group, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Armstrong World Industries Announces $150 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2018, Foxbusiness.com published: “Why Owens Corning Soared 19.1% in January – Fox Business” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Armstrong World Industries Completes Acquisition of Steel Ceilings, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Armstrong World Industries Have Soared 67% So Far in 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exela Technologies Inc by 354,452 shares to 6.24 million shares, valued at $20.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 704,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $33.40 million activity.