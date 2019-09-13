Capital International LTD Boosted Holding in United Technologies (UTX); Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Stake in Cardinal Health (CAH) Has Lifted by $1.02 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 422.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 21,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 26,835 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, up from 5,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $48.48. About 2.45 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Moving Aggressively to Address Operational, Supply-Chain Issues at Cordis; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $29.7 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 03/05/2018 – Drug distributor Cardinal Health’s quarterly profit falls 33 pct; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: ‘REVIEWING OPTIONS’ ON CORDIS TAX RATE; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018 on May 3; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: CO. ‘WILL NOT ACHEIVE’ 6% MARGIN IN 2H18; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 27/03/2018 – SAHAJANAND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CORDIS, CARDINAL HEALTH’S INTERVENTIONAL VASCULAR BUSINESS

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 20,600 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68 million, up from 16,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 2.83M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vantage Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 0.86% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mawer Investment Mngmt holds 446,135 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,853 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Liberty Cap Mgmt owns 1.42% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 24,268 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Com Ny reported 10,267 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0.17% or 6.91M shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Llc owns 30,727 shares. Windsor Cap Management Limited Liability Corp owns 2,569 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Hrt Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 67,238 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Mngmt invested in 22,662 shares. Tctc Hldg Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.38% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.32% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Sand Hill Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mufg Americas Holdings holds 0.34% or 92,551 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why United Technologies Shares Gained 10.6% in April – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $420.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (NYSE:TSM) by 10,780 shares to 361,662 shares, valued at $14.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 7,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,040 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

