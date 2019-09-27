Capital International Lowered Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $305,862 as Shares Declined; Lone Pine Capital Has Lifted D R Horton (DHI) Holding by $252.09 Million; Share Value Rose

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 29.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 5,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 13,134 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $750,000, down from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 6.25M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 89.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 5.86 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 12.43M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $536.12 million, up from 6.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 2.15M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel reported 0.98% stake. 49,565 are owned by De Burlo Grp Incorporated. Pennsylvania has invested 0.87% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 132,582 were accumulated by Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability has 185,526 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Llc holds 900,077 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Pettee Invsts invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Delaware-based Ashford Cap has invested 0.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel holds 4,622 shares. Perritt Capital holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,592 shares. 163,300 are held by Intact Investment Mgmt. Markston Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 860 shares. Quantbot LP reported 0.59% stake. Bp Plc reported 418,000 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 141,738 shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.16 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Yahoo Mail reimagines the inbox of the future – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon declares $0.6150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm Stock Is Hanging on 5G Adoption – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 11,249 shares to 13,760 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 168,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.12M shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 610,495 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md. Td Asset Mngmt has 168,665 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hilton Mgmt Limited Liability has 21,670 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Eqis Mgmt Incorporated holds 19,982 shares. Da Davidson & invested in 98,779 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Company holds 94,113 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 436,002 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Huntington Comml Bank has 0.02% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Anderson Hoagland & holds 1.59% or 60,053 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Management has 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 7,572 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 37,231 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 78,984 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 107,753 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% or 8,062 shares.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $16.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 548,800 shares to 5.41M shares, valued at $670.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 784,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).