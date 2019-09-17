Capital International Lifted Cbs Cl B N/V (CBS) Holding by $1.12 Million; Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Sun Life Financial Trimmed Its Holding by $823,732 as Shares Rose

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 52.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 6,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 5,982 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $744,000, down from 12,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.89. About 6.54 million shares traded or 18.55% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON EVP OF UPSTREAM JAY JOHNSON SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp Cl B N/V (CBS) by 418.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 22,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 28,236 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, up from 5,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp Cl B N/V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 5.47M shares traded or 55.00% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 29/05/2018 – NAI: CBS ACTIONS NOT IN RESPONSE TO ‘GENIUNE THREAT’; 04/04/2018 – REDSTONE IS SAID TO PUSH FOR VIACOM’S BAKISH IN A CBS DEAL; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below current valuation; 14/05/2018 – NAI CITES CONCERNS ON BULLYING RELATED TO CBS DIRECTOR FROM ’16; 02/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Southwest plane with broken window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family moves to cement control over CBS; 25/04/2018 – Viacom Rosy Results Poised to Boost Negotiating Stance With CBS; 11/04/2018 – Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger with or without Moonves; 11/04/2018 – Ted Hearn: From Sinclair’s Retransmission Consent Blackout Alert Desk: Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of $CBS if n

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Anthony DiClemente Named Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, ViacomCBS Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why Amazon Prime Video Will Keep AMZN Stock on an Upward Path – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CBS names Amazon exec chief marketing officer – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Top executives fare well financially in CBS-Viacom merger – L.A. Biz” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd accumulated 85,175 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 1,751 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 580 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pnc Group invested in 1,221 shares or 0% of the stock. 6,600 were reported by Mariner Limited Company. Creative Planning invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.25% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company owns 1.53M shares. 384,200 were reported by Redwood Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Palisade Mgmt Llc Nj stated it has 56,315 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Bowen Hanes & invested in 0.03% or 14,180 shares. 104,136 are held by Cannell Peter B. Kistler stated it has 4,363 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 813 were accumulated by Plante Moran Fin. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.04% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr (NYSE:AMX) by 320,802 shares to 2.16 million shares, valued at $31.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,134 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc Cl A (NYSE:AON).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.39 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $397.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTWO) by 3,165 shares to 30,990 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp, Washington-based fund reported 14,083 shares. Stellar Limited Liability Company has 1.67% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Verus Fincl Inc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 16,683 are held by Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Shufro Rose & Communications Ltd Liability Company holds 0.48% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 39,519 shares. St Germain D J reported 12,560 shares. Boston Research Mgmt stated it has 0.52% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gateway Advisory Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 3,328 shares. Maple Cap has invested 1.99% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Everett Harris Ca stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Prudential Incorporated holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4.77 million shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Ca holds 2,058 shares. Mairs Pwr Inc reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Kames Public Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.46% or 433,744 shares. Asset Mngmt accumulated 2,167 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVX: Buy The Dips Of This Prime Oil Major – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.