Capital International Investors Raised State Street (STT) Position by $41.37 Million; Electron Capital Partners Lowered Position in Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) by $4.04 Million

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 192,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 219,278 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, down from 411,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 8.55% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $12.64. About 1.32 million shares traded or 8.38% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – IN EVENT THAT FID IS NOT TAKEN CUSTOMARY TERMINATION FEES APPLY; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 18/05/2018 – Golar’s Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo – sources, data; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa

Capital International Investors increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 636,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 12.44 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $818.90M, up from 11.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.90B market cap company. The stock increased 4.12% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 1.92 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 31/05/2018 – ASSET MANAGER SSGA SAYS ANNUAL ELECTION FOR CORPORATE DIRECTORS IS “KEY TO EFFECTIVE GOVERNANCE”; 08/03/2018 – Investor State Street uses financial clout to get more women to the top; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corp. Exits Position in McDermott; 31/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS CALLS FOR REVIEW OF DIRECTOR ELECTION PRACTICES IN EUROPE; 06/03/2018 – STATE STREET – DEVELOPED & BEGUN LICENSING SUITE OF RULES-BASED INVESTMENT STRATEGIES, OR INVESTABLE INDICES, FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPLEYARD CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – State Street’s Heinel Says Fundamental Backdrop Is Strong for Industrial Metals Rally (Video); 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – 1Q18 REVENUE OF $3.0 BLN, UP 13% COMPARED TO 1Q17; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field & Main Retail Bank has 2,025 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Lp has 0% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 490 shares. Nuwave Ltd Liability Corp owns 492 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 10,978 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 1.84M shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 214,018 shares. 40 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Co. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 28,280 shares. Massachusetts Financial Communication Ma holds 0.8% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) or 28.67 million shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 435,172 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na owns 3,181 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Acg Wealth has 5,528 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has 0.15% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 487,631 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 3,112 shares.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $547,995 activity. 7,000 shares were bought by O HANLEY RONALD P, worth $353,010 on Thursday, August 29.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (Reit) (NYSE:IRM) by 173,931 shares to 8.80 million shares, valued at $312.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo And Co (NYSE:WFC) by 27.55 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Vale Sa On Adr (NYSE:VALE).

