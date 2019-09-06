Capital International Investors Maintains Holding in International Flavors And Fragrances (IFF); Fsi Group Increased Holding in Regions Finl New (RF) by $1.32 Million

Capital International Investors increased its stake in International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 35.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 641,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 2.44 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313.65 million, up from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in International Flavors And Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $118.08. About 1.32 million shares traded or 20.03% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.60; 07/05/2018 – IFF Intends to Finance Cash Portion of Frutarom Acquisition via Existing Cash, New Debt and Around $2.2 Billion in New Equity; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FUND DEAL W/ EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT, ~$2.2B NEW EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – S&P PLACED INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom Shareholders Will Also Receive a Special Dividend, on a Per Share Basis, Equal to 0.249 of Per Share Value of IFF Dividends; 08/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC IFF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $168; 07/05/2018 – Terms of Agreement Have Been Unanimously Approved by Boards of IFF and Frutarom; 07/05/2018 – IFF Expects to Maintain Quarterly Dividend Consistent With Prior Guidance; 07/05/2018 – IFF SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SR FUNDING; 07/05/2018 – Flavor Giant IFF Goes Natural in $6.4 Billion Deal

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 94,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 295,124 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 200,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 5.05M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AND OTHER FINANCING INCOME INCREASED 6 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 12/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK REPORTS PACT & INVESTMENT IN MORTGAGE FINTECH; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 30/04/2018 – Modern Space. Expanded Services. Regions Bank Teams Move into Uptown Charlotte Facility; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN AN AFTER-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN; 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Tiffany & Co., Arconic and Regions Financial – Investorplace.com" on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha" published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "At US$14.27, Is Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance" on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: "Financing in place for Class A apartments by Intracoastal – Jacksonville Business Journal" published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 10, 2019.

