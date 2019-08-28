Capital International Investors Lowered Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Holding by $29.13 Million as Shares Declined; Tt International Decreased Holding in Global Pmts (GPN) by $1.08 Million as Valuation Rose

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 24.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 364,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.46 million, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $89.03. About 396,620 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500.

Tt International decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 7,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 20,453 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, down from 28,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $161.46. About 287,880 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN

Tt International, which manages about $8.38B and $948.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,568 shares to 122,170 shares, valued at $14.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 54,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 791,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.70 million for 17.12 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huya Inc Adr by 484,711 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $196.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3.98M shares in the quarter, for a total of 32.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

