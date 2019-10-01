Capital International Investors Lowered Paycom Software (PAYC) Position by $179.52 Million; As Coherent (COHR) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Beaconlight Capital Has Lifted Holding

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 46,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.27% . The hedge fund held 126,868 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.30M, up from 80,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $151.87. About 81,317 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 25/04/2018 – ORNL Review: Electrical Control of Coherent Excitonic States for Electric and Electro-Optic Devices; 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q EPS $2.61; 29/05/2018 – Coherent Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coherent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COHR); 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q Adj EPS $3.37; 13/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver at OFC 2018

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 29.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 794,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $434.71 million, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $207.46. About 161,450 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $382.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc (Call) by 2.95 million shares to 118,600 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 412,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.66M shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold COHR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 24.24 million shares or 0.67% more from 24.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Ltd accumulated 12,894 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Epoch Inc invested in 0.19% or 304,875 shares. Quantbot Techs LP holds 0.03% or 1,930 shares in its portfolio. 470,408 are held by Earnest Prtn Llc. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) or 3,134 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested 0.45% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Barclays Public Limited reported 0% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Cwm owns 8 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt reported 12,131 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 6,200 shares in its portfolio. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership owns 39,299 shares. State Street reported 586,188 shares. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 0% or 1,556 shares.

