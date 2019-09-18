Capital International Investors Lowered Its Holding in Golar Lng LTD (Usd) (GLNG) by $3.40 Million as Shares Declined; As Corning (GLW) Shares Declined, John G Ullman & Associates Has Increased Holding by $4.31 Million

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 130,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 782,510 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.00M, up from 651,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.91. About 3.11 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING 1Q CORE EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 15/03/2018 – Breakthrough Innovation in Photonic Technologies Creating a New Paradigm in Electronics Sector; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,500 MLN VS $2,375 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Corning Natural Gas Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNIG); 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd (Usd) (GLNG) by 76.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 188,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 57,850 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, down from 246,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd (Usd) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.24. About 256,326 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Graham Robjohns Will Step Dn as CEO of Golar Partners, Named CFO and Deputy CEO of Golar LNG; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR POWER REACHES FINL CLOSING ON 1.5GW SERGIPE POWER PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark invested 0% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 755,602 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Gp stated it has 500 shares. Foster And Motley reported 0.1% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 207,341 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Trust has 0.05% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.45 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 16.95M shares or 2.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 46,691 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Legacy Capital Prtnrs reported 6,750 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bowen Hanes & has 2.33% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 1.63 million shares. Australia-based Macquarie Limited has invested 0% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Gru has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $568.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,585 shares to 17,986 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co Hldg (NYSE:HAL) by 156,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,028 shares, and cut its stake in Watts Water Tech Inc Class A (NYSE:WTS).

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On Corning Incorporated’s (NYSE:GLW) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Slightly Lower as Fed Meeting Kicks Off – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Corning Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:GLW) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Corning® Astraâ„¢ Glass Wins Touch Taiwan’s 2019 Gold Panel Award – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top High-Yield Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.62 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.90% EPS growth.

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2018 – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Golar sees bullish LNG shipping market in 2019-20 despite current volatility – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Will Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Turn A Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.