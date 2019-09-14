Capital International Investors Lifted Hubspot (HUBS) Position; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Mai Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Position as Share Price Declined

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 6,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 175,719 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.47M, down from 182,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 4.49 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 16.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 221,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $265.31M, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $164.11. About 649,697 shares traded or 6.27% up from the average. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 27/03/2018 – HubSpot Invests in Grow.com to Help Serve SMB Market; 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New lnbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.56, REV VIEW $484.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Integration for Shopify App Store to Help Ecommerce SMBs Win; 18/05/2018 – HubSpot Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for CRM Lead Management; 08/03/2018 HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $123 FROM $113; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin Amer Headquarters in Bogota, Colombia; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Service Hub to Transform the Way Businesses Delight their Customers

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.35 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp. Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 34,555 shares to 521,181 shares, valued at $22.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 35,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Capital International Investors, which manages about $250.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Plc by 4,265 shares to 2.36 million shares, valued at $452.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlassian Corporation Plc Cl A by 767,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD).