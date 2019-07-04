Capital International Investors Increases Position in General Electric Co (GE); General Mills (GIS) Position Maintained by Tnb Financial

Tnb Financial increased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 20,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,007 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, up from 126,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $54.34. About 3.87 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION

Capital International Investors increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 30.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 6.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 28.11 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $280.79M, up from 21.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 21.73M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 10/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Cooling Breakthrough to Deliver Maximum Performance at High Temperatures; 29/05/2018 – Tampa General Hospital and GE Healthcare Partner for Next Level Care Coordination; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital plans to acquire a health-care technology unit from General Electric; 24/04/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY, ORE CATAPULT SIGN FIVE-YEAR R&D AGREEMENT TO ADVANCE OFFSHORE WIND TECHNOLOGIES IN THE UK; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Health Care Rev $4.7B; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: MANUFACT. QUALITY ISSUES WERE SETBACK, NOW FIXED; 23/05/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA SAYS SIGNED WITH FORESTALIA, GENERAL ELECTRIC AND MIROVA AN INNOVATIVE AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NINE SUBSIDY-FREE WIND FARMS WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 300 MW AWARDED AT SPANISH RENEWABLE; 12/04/2018 – General Electric is reportedly considering either an IPO or some sort of hybrid deal for its GE Transportation unit; 26/03/2018 – Retail AI Software Provider Fract Announces Partnership with Current, Powered by GE

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About The General Mills Incâ€™s (NYSE:GIS) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Mills: Another Struggling Packaged-Food Company – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Mills’ Future Seems Flat – Seeking Alpha” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “General Mills to Webcast Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont invested 0.15% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.14% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Dubuque Bankshares & Tru reported 6,310 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 0.16% or 30,458 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc has 24,433 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nbt Comml Bank N A Ny holds 21,110 shares. Blb&B has invested 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Hilltop Inc owns 16,865 shares. Greatmark Inv Ptnrs stated it has 37,488 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Northern invested 0.1% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Crestwood Gp Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). The Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc has invested 3.89% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Winslow Evans & Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,042 shares. Leavell Management Inc reported 32,470 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 41,495 shares to 726,416 shares, valued at $15.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Electric: The Bears Are (Finally) No Longer Running The Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Biggest Takeaway From GE’s Recent Presentations – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Home Depot – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IndiGo drops Pratt for $20B CFM order – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons GE Stock May Stall Out – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hm Capital Management Limited Company accumulated 25,057 shares. Glenview Bancorp Tru Dept owns 53,813 shares. Ipg Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 26,964 shares. Altfest L J And Incorporated accumulated 1,800 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Oh has 0.15% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 24,093 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability owns 3,189 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 238,705 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh invested 0.37% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 14,055 were accumulated by Becker Capital. Parsons Mgmt Ri holds 61,678 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Citizens & Northern Corp owns 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 12,506 shares. Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.24% or 194,909 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 134,397 are held by Highlander Capital Management Lc. Hamel Associate holds 0.32% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 71,223 shares.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (The) (NYSE:AES) by 9.07M shares to 20.40 million shares, valued at $368.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 510,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.13M shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.