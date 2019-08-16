Capital International Investors Increases Holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE); Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Splunk (SPLK) by $529,480 as Share Price Rose

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) by 21.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 978,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The institutional investor held 5.57 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $386.24 million, up from 4.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $57.91. About 45,363 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 22.30% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX & KYOWA KIRIN REPORT TOPLINE PHASE 3 STUDY RESULTS; 23/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX, KYOWA KIRIN ANNOUNCE PHASE 2 RESULTS FOR CRYSVITA; 17/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED CRYSVITA (BUROSUMAB) TO TREAT ADULTS & CHILDREN AGES 1 YR & OLDER WITH X-LINKED HYPOPHOSPHATEMIA, AN INHERITED FORM OF RICKETS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RARE); 23/05/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma: Phase 2 Study Results Demonstrate Crysvita Improved Outcomes in Children With X-linked Hypophosphatemia; 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Says Three Patients In Phase 1/2 Gene Therapy Study Had Positive Results — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL – PHASE 3 STUDY OF CRYSVITA SHOWED IMPROVEMENT IN IMPORTANT METABOLIC AND FUNCTIONAL MEASURES WITH CRYSVITA TREATMENT; 07/03/2018 Ultragenyx at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX SAYS FDA OK’ED IND FOR DTX401 IN GSDIA

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 4,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 13,530 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $125.32. About 278,333 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 3,499 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 861,467 are held by Eagle Asset Management. 13,100 were accumulated by Symphony Asset. Capital Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 24,400 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Commerce Ltd owns 31,050 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.21% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Essex Inv Mgmt Co Limited Liability holds 8,879 shares. Ww Asset Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Tributary Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.14% or 15,700 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Bluemountain Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 7,069 shares. Natixis reported 104,515 shares stake. Howe Rusling holds 40 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Davenport & Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.57, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold RARE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 57.27 million shares or 15.63% more from 49.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Tortoise Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,562 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 1.13 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 45,925 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 52,900 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Perceptive Lc holds 50,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 23,664 shares. Verity Asset Mgmt has invested 0.65% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Shell Asset Management Company invested 0.01% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). First Mercantile reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0% or 9,400 shares in its portfolio. Hood River Cap Ltd Llc reported 127,081 shares. 25,528 are held by Ws Management Lllp. Investors reported 1.81 million shares.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 21.71M shares to 22.15 million shares, valued at $280.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huazhu Group Ltd Adr by 8,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

