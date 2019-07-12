Capital International Investors Holds Position in Costco Wholesale (COST); As Manitex International (MNTX) Valuation Rose, Holder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Boosted Stake

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 27.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 949,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.35M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 billion, up from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $278.44. About 516,332 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Manitex International Inc (MNTX) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 121,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 726,532 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 605,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Manitex International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.85M market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.12. About 6,358 shares traded. Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) has declined 36.36% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTX News: 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in The Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference on March 22, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Manitex 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 16/03/2018 MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Manitex International 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 09/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.09; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Versalift East LLC. as a Distributor of Manitex Knuckle Boom and Aerial Lift products; 25/04/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Manitex 1Q Rev $56.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Manitex International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNTX); 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.04 PER SHARE

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1.69 million shares to 2.50 million shares, valued at $494.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.