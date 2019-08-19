Capital International Investors Has Upped Stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by $4.06 Million as Share Price Rose; As Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (IBM) Market Valuation Rose, Curbstone Financial Management Has Lowered Holding

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 28,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 971,890 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.58 million, up from 943,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $152.68. About 279,688 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (IBM) by 31.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 2,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 6,534 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $922,000, down from 9,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $135.04. About 3.08 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Turnaround Questioned on Slower Growth of New Businesses; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Euronet (EEFT) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Euronet Worldwide Stock Sank Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 240% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Euronet Worldwide Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Euronet Worldwide slides 7.7% post Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (The) by 189,246 shares to 925,400 shares, valued at $30.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 1.46M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd Adr.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM: Buying While Apathetic – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Calls Pop After Rare IBM Bull Note – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM: Red Is The New Blue – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Berkshire Hathaway Buys More Amazon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM, Chainyard launch supplier blockchain network – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) (NYSE:TJX) by 30,992 shares to 63,434 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (NYSE:CVS) by 10,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares St Corp Bond (Igsb) (CSJ).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.70 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

