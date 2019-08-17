Capital International Investors Has Upped Its Mercadolibre (MELI) Stake; Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Has 0.63 Sentiment

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc (CPSS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.12, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 10 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 16 reduced and sold stakes in Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 10.64 million shares, down from 11.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Consumer Portfolio Services Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 9 Increased: 6 New Position: 4.

Capital International Investors increased Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) stake by 0.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Investors acquired 1,150 shares as Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)’s stock rose 28.20%. The Capital International Investors holds 515,207 shares with $253.61 million value, up from 514,057 last quarter. Mercadolibre Inc now has $31.05B valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $11.28 during the last trading session, reaching $624.53. About 335,190 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike

Among 10 analysts covering Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Mercadolibre has $75000 highest and $420 lowest target. $578.83’s average target is -7.32% below currents $624.53 stock price. Mercadolibre had 25 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Citigroup. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of MELI in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Wednesday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by BTIG Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, February 27.

Capital International Investors decreased Ryanair Holdings Plc Adr stake by 38,119 shares to 6.42M valued at $426.73M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 14,983 shares and now owns 5.86 million shares. Cme Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) was reduced too.

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MercadoLibre (MELI) Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MercadoLibre (MELI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Cards for MercadoLibre (MELI) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MercadoLibre Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MercadoLibre (MELI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carmignac Gestion stated it has 431,567 shares or 2.55% of all its holdings. 435,697 are owned by Waddell Reed Fin. Ameriprise holds 0.12% or 532,537 shares in its portfolio. Avalon Limited owns 6,323 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Fil Ltd owns 36,186 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Gp Lc invested in 21,057 shares. Mackay Shields has 0.19% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 20.35 million shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 69 are owned by Fifth Third Bank. Wagner Bowman Management has invested 0.08% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.02% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Lord Abbett & Com Limited Liability reported 0.21% stake. Sands Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 305,498 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability holds 1.66% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 28,287 shares.

Second Curve Capital Llc holds 5.26% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. for 1.98 million shares. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. owns 468,464 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Continental Advisors Llc has 1.44% invested in the company for 884,783 shares. The Florida-based Zpr Investment Management has invested 0.27% in the stock. Leisure Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 53,158 shares.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $80.19 million. The firm purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. It has a 7.22 P/E ratio. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the clients of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.56. About 39,317 shares traded or 138.11% up from the average. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS) has risen 14.78% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c