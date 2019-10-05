Capital International Investors Has Upped Holding in Marriott International Cl A (MAR); Narwhal Capital Management Has Decreased American Intl Group (AIG) Position as Shares Rose

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 35.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 24,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 44,096 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35 million, down from 68,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 3.21M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 29/05/2018 – American International Group I CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 10 Wks; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. ROE 7.7% VS 9.6% Y/Y; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Commun, General Insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG Had About $2 Billion Remaining Under Share Repurchase Authorization as of May 2; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance International Net Premiums Written $4.13 Billion

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Marriott International Inc Cl A (MAR) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 79,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 7.00 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $982.45 million, up from 6.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Marriott International Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $120.86. About 1.73 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 16/04/2018 – Marriott Unveils Long-Awaited Loyalty Program to Anxious Members; 08/05/2018 – ICE District Tops Off JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District-The Legends Private Residences; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS ECONOMIC OUTLOOK HAS IMPROVED, AT THE SAME TIME, LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT AND WAGES ARE RISING IN MANY MARKETS – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q EPS $1.09; 06/03/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach Elevates Beachfront Luxury on the Shores of the Arabian Gulf; 02/04/2018 – Holiday Inn Express and Marriott Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Hotels, According to Temkin Group; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR CARIBBEAN AND LATIN AMERICAN REGION, REVPAR GROWTH SHOULD SLOW A BIT; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Company to Continue to Manage Fiji Hotels Sold; 05/03/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Marriott

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market News For Mar 4, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market News For Mar 1, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market News For Mar 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market News For Mar 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Marriott (MAR) Surges 18% YTD: Can the Bull Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toth Fin Advisory owns 748 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset As invested 0% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 13,948 are owned by Grp Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 4,472 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 1,737 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company. Fifth Third Fincl Bank has 20,357 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 47,725 are held by Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd. Arrow Corporation invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 3,307 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 876,603 shares. Synovus holds 4,689 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited has 0.21% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 34,467 shares.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $250.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 30,866 shares to 5.09M shares, valued at $647.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 18,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,761 shares, and cut its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $483.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 30,618 shares to 92,855 shares, valued at $10.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 8,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,790 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $917.86M for 12.96 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old National Financial Bank In reported 24,491 shares stake. Arete Wealth Limited Liability Co invested in 11,435 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 667 shares. Confluence Inv Management Limited Company accumulated 1.00 million shares. Pnc Financial Group Inc holds 125,804 shares. Amer Group Inc reported 286,203 shares. Markston Intl Ltd Co stated it has 289,299 shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Gam Hldgs Ag owns 0.03% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 13,899 shares. Northstar Group Incorporated Incorporated owns 7,745 shares. Cambiar Investors Limited Liability Company invested in 858,601 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Moors Cabot Incorporated has 0.04% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 5,483 shares. Moreover, Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 446 shares. Starr Commerce Incorporated invested 1.76% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).