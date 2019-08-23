Capital International Investors Has Trimmed Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake by $712.46 Million; Share Price Rose; Riverhead Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Amdocs LTD (DOX) as Market Valuation Rose

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 13,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 47,100 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, down from 60,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $64.13. About 137,034 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 82.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 9.63M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.04M, down from 11.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $95.94. About 2.08 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all US stores for racial bias training; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES HITTING 3% COMP SALES GOAL IN 3Q; 02/05/2018 – MEN ARRESTED AT STARBUCKS SETTLE WITH PHILADELPHIA: AP; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGREEMENT PROVIDES SOUTHROCK RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND OPERATE STARBUCKS STORES IN BRAZIL; 09/05/2018 – CityNews Toronto: #EXCLUSIVE: CityNews has learned Toronto police have launched an investigation after a hidden camera was; 07/05/2018 – The $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle will help Starbucks return value to its shareholders; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Includes a Fincl Settlement as Well as Continued Listening, Dialogue; 08/05/2018 – Google eases tech stress with app controls, table-booking assistant; 16/04/2018 – Philly OEM: City Offices Release Statements Regarding Starbucks Incident; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan Inc/Pa (NASDAQ:MYL) by 21,900 shares to 106,446 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.26 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 2.03 million shares. Schmidt P J holds 0.23% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 10,710 shares. Weatherly Asset Management LP has 2.24% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 147,314 shares. Private Tru Company Na reported 21,684 shares. Buckingham Asset Lc invested in 15,987 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Gideon Cap Advsr Inc holds 5,228 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Martin Currie Ltd stated it has 1.18% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Barbara Oil Communication invested in 0.66% or 15,000 shares. Diligent holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,608 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Paradigm Asset Co Ltd holds 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 3,000 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com owns 8,796 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 312,990 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.31% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 63,896 shares.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 138,877 shares to 4.17M shares, valued at $1.49 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 1.28M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Companies Inc (The) (NYSE:WMB).