Capital International Investors Has Trimmed Its Stake in Intuit (INTU) by $3.91 Million; Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stake Has Raised by Sound Shore Management Inc

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 100,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.77 million, up from 3.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $56.2. About 5.58 million shares traded or 0.42% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – DELTA: NEW AIRCRAFT IN 2018 TO CONTRIBUTE $100 MILLION SAVINGS; 25/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE ON A.B. WON GUAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY’S BAA2 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS RATING; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q CASM-Ex Items Up About 4%; 12/04/2018 – Delta earnings better than expected, despite rising costs; 07/03/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED ~230 REGIONAL FLIGHTS IN NY AIRPORTS; 09/04/2018 – U.S. airline industry boasts overall improvements -study; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees FY19 Revenue Growth 4% to 6%; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines and other large U.S. airlines alleged the big three Gulf carriers received unfair subsidies; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 0.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 14,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 5.86 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 billion, down from 5.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $278.74. About 3.07 million shares traded or 140.56% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Tech Stock News: Earnings From VMware, Salesforce, and Intuit – Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Intuit (INTU) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuit (INTU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Analysts Cheer Another Strong Quarter for Intuit – Schaeffers Research” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit Corp (INTU) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 892,426 shares to 10.14 million shares, valued at $402.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.28M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Management reported 247,780 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corp reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Fundsmith Llp has 6.66% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 4.48 million shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Dupont Cap Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Art Advsr accumulated 5,300 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl has 0.06% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Swiss Bankshares accumulated 0.26% or 912,273 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 2,432 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar accumulated 900 shares. Natl Asset accumulated 0.07% or 2,127 shares. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust & Co has 2,316 shares. 1,110 are held by Somerville Kurt F. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 498,937 shares. Moreover, Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 3.82% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 31,990 shares.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 101,286 shares to 3.65 million shares, valued at $144.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 21,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 993,319 shares, and cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Capital Incorporated holds 0.74% or 73,121 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 1,151 shares. Colrain Ltd Llc reported 52,807 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 851,583 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 6,736 shares. Williams Jones Associate reported 21,135 shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 12,899 shares. Muhlenkamp And holds 2.8% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 114,570 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Comml Bank Of America De reported 0.05% stake. Advisors Asset Mngmt owns 26 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Wetherby Asset Incorporated accumulated 5,862 shares. Uss Ltd reported 454,800 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Saturna Capital reported 8,250 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Delta Retools Its Regional Network — and More Changes Are Coming – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: California Emissions Decline As Car, Truck Pollution Rises – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Air fares break higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.