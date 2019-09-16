Capital International Investors Has Trimmed Its Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM) by $296.16 Million; Barbara Oil Company Maintains Holding in Visa (V)

Barbara Oil Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 61.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company bought 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 6,950 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 million, up from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 7.59 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 32.33 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27B, down from 39.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 6.14M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “GlobalFoundries sues its largest competitor for patent infringement – Albany Business Review” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 5-Star Companies to Consider as Dow Eclipses 27,000 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sarah Ketterer’s Favorite Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Semiconductor Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $250.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 2.50M shares to 48.55M shares, valued at $1.93B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 3.81M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd (Usd).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,419 were reported by Howe & Rusling. Novare Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 41,687 shares. Odey Asset Mngmt Group Limited invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, Netherlands-based fund reported 153,000 shares. Falcon Point Cap stated it has 1,560 shares. Hikari reported 153,300 shares stake. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj stated it has 18,000 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The, Japan-based fund reported 478,695 shares. Jcic Asset Management has invested 2.25% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel has invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Murphy Capital accumulated 72,403 shares. Wms Prns Ltd Liability has 59,134 shares for 2.52% of their portfolio. Hm Payson & Commerce has invested 1.44% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Crawford Counsel Inc stated it has 1.82% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Aperio Gp Limited Liability Com invested in 1.49 million shares.